Everything is awesome at this Lego-shaped kindergarten in Saigon

This is a kindergarten in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 2, and it looks like the architecture team has a taste for Lego and building blocks.
Trees are grown around the school, on the roof and inside each classroom. The building is designed in a way to ensure privacy and quietness for people inside.
The building covers a floor area of more than 400 square meters (478 square yards), and it is built almost entirely with bricks.
All rooms are connected with each other, and with an outdoor staircase. “We want to create an environment to encourage creativity. The building does not aim at inspiring the kids only but teachers as well, as they are the ones who take care of the kids all day,” said Dam Vu, chief architect of the project.
Inside a classroom.
Photos by Oki Hiroyuki