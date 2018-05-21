VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Everything is awesome at this Lego-shaped kindergarten in Saigon

By Minh Nga   May 21, 2018 | 02:30 pm GMT+7

The chief architect says he wants the building to inspire creativity not only in the kids but the teachers as well.

The building is designed in a way to ensure privacy and quietness for people inside.

This is a kindergarten in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 2, and it looks like the architecture team has a taste for Lego and building blocks.
Trees are grown around the school, on its roof and inside each classroom.

Trees are grown around the school, on the roof and inside each classroom. The building is designed in a way to ensure privacy and quietness for people inside.
The entire school is built from brick.

The building covers a floor area of more than 400 square meters (478 square yards), and it is built almost entirely with bricks.
All rooms inside are connected.

All rooms are connected with each other, and with an outdoor staircase. “We want to create an environment to encourage creativity. The building does not aim at inspiring the kids only but teachers as well, as they are the ones who take care of the kids all day,” said Dam Vu, chief architect of the project.
Inside a classroom.

Inside a classroom.

Photos by Oki Hiroyuki

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam HCMC Saigon kindergarten school Vietnam education building architecture Lego-shaped kindergarten
 
Read more
Vietnamese artisan goes big on miniatures

Vietnamese artisan goes big on miniatures

Boyband BTS make K-Pop history topping US album charts

Boyband BTS make K-Pop history topping US album charts

Thousands get down to the DJs on Saigon walking street

Thousands get down to the DJs on Saigon walking street

V-pop star signs deal with top Korean music platform, praised across Asia

V-pop star signs deal with top Korean music platform, praised across Asia

International DJs will shake Saigon with outdoor EDM concert

International DJs will shake Saigon with outdoor EDM concert

Young Vietnamese pop star breaks YouTube record in Asia

Young Vietnamese pop star breaks YouTube record in Asia

'Infinity War' breaks box office record in Vietnam

'Infinity War' breaks box office record in Vietnam

A few good women: Female filmmakers at Cannes

A few good women: Female filmmakers at Cannes

 
go to top