VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

EDM duo The Chainsmokers set to hit Saigon stage

By Minh Nga   August 18, 2017 | 11:02 am GMT+7

They will add to the list of established EDM acts that have taken the stage in Vietnam over the past two years.

American DJ and producer duo Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, better known as The Chainsmokers, will take the stage in Ho Chi Minh City on September 14 as part of their world tour “Memories…Do not open”, the pair announced on their website and Facebook page.

Formed in 2012, the New York duo have earned themselves fame in the EDM world with several viral tracks including "Closer", "Roses" and "Don't Let Me Down", which helped them win their first ever Grammy Award in the Best Dance Recording category last year.

Tickets for their show in HCMC are on sale at ticketbox.vn, costing from VND750,000 ($33) to VND1.6 million.

edm-duo-the-chainsmokers-set-to-hit-saigon-stage

The event once again proves that Vietnam is becoming an increasinglyv attractive stage for EDM artists, with acclaimed acts such as Alan Walker, Martin Garrix, Afrojack, Skrillex, Tiesto and Zedd all playing Hanoi or HCMC over the past two years.

It's rare to see a world-famous pop star perform in Vietnam, but American singer Ariana Grande announced in June that she will bring her "Dangerous Woman" world tour to HCMC on August 23.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Saigon EDM
 
Read more
Vietnamese pop star rings out over SEA Games in Malaysia

Vietnamese pop star rings out over SEA Games in Malaysia

Archaeologists uncover ancient trade network in southern Vietnam

Archaeologists uncover ancient trade network in southern Vietnam

A day in the life of Saigon's Muslim community

A day in the life of Saigon's Muslim community

Collection provides ‘objective’ insight into Vietnam's conflicts with US, China

Collection provides ‘objective’ insight into Vietnam's conflicts with US, China

Bend and stretch: Sweating it out at a Vietnamese dance college

Bend and stretch: Sweating it out at a Vietnamese dance college

Egyptian artist creates portraits out of burnt tobacco

Egyptian artist creates portraits out of burnt tobacco

Bollywood film spotlights India's toilet shortage

Bollywood film spotlights India's toilet shortage

How we sell: Decoding Saigon street vendors’ strange adverts

How we sell: Decoding Saigon street vendors’ strange adverts

 
go to top