edm-duo-the-chainsmokers-set-to-hit-saigon-stage

American DJ and producer duo Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, better known as The Chainsmokers, will take the stage in Ho Chi Minh City on September 14 as part of their world tour “Memories…Do not open”, the pair announced on their website and Facebook page.

Formed in 2012, the New York duo have earned themselves fame in the EDM world with several viral tracks including "Closer", "Roses" and "Don't Let Me Down", which helped them win their first ever Grammy Award in the Best Dance Recording category last year.

Tickets for their show in HCMC are on sale at ticketbox.vn, costing from VND750,000 ($33) to VND1.6 million.

The event once again proves that Vietnam is becoming an increasinglyv attractive stage for EDM artists, with acclaimed acts such as Alan Walker, Martin Garrix, Afrojack, Skrillex, Tiesto and Zedd all playing Hanoi or HCMC over the past two years.

It's rare to see a world-famous pop star perform in Vietnam, but American singer Ariana Grande announced in June that she will bring her "Dangerous Woman" world tour to HCMC on August 23.