Earth tones and underwear dominate young designer collection in Vietnam's fashion week

|
Le Thanh Hoa used to focus on bringing out the soft beauty of women. Now, in this latest collection, he wants to deliver the idea that a woman can be both strong and feminine.
|
Military-inspired styles were a theme throughout the collection with cargo jackets, green tones and camouflage designs.
|
The collection also promotes the world-sweeping ‘underwear as outerwear’ trend. Off-the-shoulder jackets and shirts are in.
|
Taking the definition of ‘environmentally-friendly’ to the maximum, the team went to Dong Nai to collect rubber tree leaves and employed 20 people to spread them along the runway.
|
Military inspirations prevail through the use of earthy tones that include shades of green, yellow, orange, beige, cream and brown.
|
The fabric immediately makes you think military, with khaki, leather and canvas.
|
The collection features silk, voile, organza, lace and metallic fabric.
|
Photo by Dai Ngo