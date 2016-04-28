VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Earth tones and underwear dominate young designer collection in Vietnam's fashion week

By Y Ly, Van Pham   April 28, 2016 | 05:56 pm GMT+7

Lush and fertile, earth tone underwear-centered designs exalt well tanned bodies.

earth-tones-and-underwear-dominate-young-designer-collection-in-vietnams-fashion-week

Le Thanh Hoa used to focus on bringing out the soft beauty of women. Now, in this latest collection, he wants to deliver the idea that a woman can be both strong and feminine.
earth-tones-and-underwear-dominate-young-designer-collection-in-vietnams-fashion-week-1

Military-inspired styles were a theme throughout the collection with cargo jackets, green tones and camouflage designs.
earth-tones-and-underwear-dominate-young-designer-collection-in-vietnams-fashion-week-2

The collection also promotes the world-sweeping ‘underwear as outerwear’ trend. Off-the-shoulder jackets and shirts are in.
earth-tones-and-underwear-dominate-young-designer-collection-in-vietnams-fashion-week-3

Taking the definition of ‘environmentally-friendly’ to the maximum, the team went to Dong Nai to collect rubber tree leaves and employed 20 people to spread them along the runway.
Dàn mẫu khoe nội y trong show của Lê Thanh Hòa

Military inspirations prevail through the use of earthy tones that include shades of green, yellow, orange, beige, cream and brown.
earth-tones-and-underwear-dominate-young-designer-collection-in-vietnams-fashion-week-5

The fabric immediately makes you think military, with khaki, leather and canvas.
earth-tones-and-underwear-dominate-young-designer-collection-in-vietnams-fashion-week-6

The collection features silk, voile, organza, lace and metallic fabric.
earth-tones-and-underwear-dominate-young-designer-collection-in-vietnams-fashion-week-7

Dàn mẫu khoe nội y trong show của Lê Thanh Hòa

Dàn mẫu khoe nội y trong show của Lê Thanh Hòa

Photo by Dai Ngo

Tags: VIFW Le Thanh Hoa earth tone military style
 
Read more
Artists cast statues to apologize for S. Korea’s war atrocities in Vietnam

Artists cast statues to apologize for S. Korea’s war atrocities in Vietnam

Hue Festival opens with promise to avoid food poisoning risks from mass fish deaths

Hue Festival opens with promise to avoid food poisoning risks from mass fish deaths

Extravagant buddhist statue expected to fetch $300k at festival

Extravagant buddhist statue expected to fetch $300k at festival

Photographer's eye: Motorcycle stories

Photographer's eye: Motorcycle stories

Superstition drives woman on ill-fated search for gold

Superstition drives woman on ill-fated search for gold

Vivid collection of graphics for the upcoming National Assembly

Vivid collection of graphics for the upcoming National Assembly

Mother and sons live among dead people

Mother and sons live among dead people

Five Vietnamese sayings about how best to say

Five Vietnamese sayings about how best to say

 
go to top