da-nang-counts-down-to-much-awaited-fireworks-shows

A stand with 21,000 seats is taking shape along the Han River for the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival, the country’s biggest fireworks event. This year's festival will open on Sunday night with shows by Vietnamese and Austrian teams.
The festival will see performances from the home team of Da Nang and others from Australia, Austria, China, Italy, Japan, Switzerland and the U.K. on the weekend nights of April 30, May 20 and 27, June 3 and 24. There will be street art and food events.
Tickets are available at between VND300,000-600,000 ($13-26). The biennial festival will be held every year starting from 2017.
The stage of 1,000 square meters (0.25 acres) is built from 600 tons of steel.
A floating platform has also been set up.
Workers have been working through the night.
The site where all the fireworks and equipment are kept. The teams will prepare for their shows here.
Members of the Austrian team check the firing racks and make sure everything is ready.
Security and safety are not taken lightly.