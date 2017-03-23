Colorful rhinos storm Saigon alleys with a message: save them

"During the past week, I've been coming over to the corner of Vo Van Kiet - Nguyen Van Cu almost every day just to see the artists drawing the rhinos; their graffiti is beautiful and meaningful," said Le Thi Kinh, 83, from District 1. Rhino horn is sought after in Vietnam by those who believe it can cure cancer, even though there's no scientific basis for this claim. The country is also a popular transit point for illegal animal products smuggled from Africa to reach other parts of Asia.