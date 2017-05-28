VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Century-old Saigon villa stuck in conservation quandary

By Duy Tran   May 28, 2017 | 03:39 pm GMT+7

The owner has been told she must retain its original colonial features rather than knock it down to build a new property.

century-old-saigon-villa-stuck-in-conservation-quandary

The villa, built in 1921 on what is now 137 No Trang Long Street, Binh Thanh District, is covered in weeds and could collapse at any time.
century-old-saigon-villa-stuck-in-conservation-quandary-1

The 443-square meter villa has been in limbo for around a year as city authorities consider it a heritage building due to its age and colonial style. This means its original structure has to be preserved and the owner is not allowed to knock it down to build a new house.
century-old-saigon-villa-stuck-in-conservation-quandary-2

Toppled timbers inside the house. A woman from the neighboring Binh Duong Province bought it in June and was having it pulled down before authorities stopped her.
century-old-saigon-villa-stuck-in-conservation-quandary-3

A neighbor said the house has become a home for stray cats. “The owners just come once in a while to have a look while the authorities are just ignoring it.” 
century-old-saigon-villa-stuck-in-conservation-quandary-4

Early this month, she sent a petition to the city’s construction department asking for permission to demolish the rest of the house, but no approval was given.
century-old-saigon-villa-stuck-in-conservation-quandary-5

Some reliefs from the house were sold at an antique market in the city before authorities stepped in.
century-old-saigon-villa-stuck-in-conservation-quandary-6

The house has been mentioned in historical records as one of the most beautiful villas of the former Saigon.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam conservation heritage urban development
 
Read more
Beijing's rickshaws teeter between tradition, survival

Beijing's rickshaws teeter between tradition, survival

Vietnam in the eyes of a Cuban artist — a present retrospective

Vietnam in the eyes of a Cuban artist — a present retrospective

The Vietnamese king of pottery and his 'priceless' wares

The Vietnamese king of pottery and his 'priceless' wares

Swedish comedy 'The Square' is surprise Cannes winner

Swedish comedy 'The Square' is surprise Cannes winner

Error by design: A conversation with Vietnamese emo queen Plaaastic

Error by design: A conversation with Vietnamese emo queen Plaaastic

Remembering Bond actor Roger Moore and his heartwarming Vietnam visit

Remembering Bond actor Roger Moore and his heartwarming Vietnam visit

Why Korea's 'film noir' movies are wowing Cannes

Why Korea's 'film noir' movies are wowing Cannes

Vietnam's former tourism ambassador speaks up about Cannes billboard scandal

Vietnam's former tourism ambassador speaks up about Cannes billboard scandal

 
go to top