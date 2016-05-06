VnExpress International
California dedicates day to traditional Vietnamese dress

By Anh Ngoc   May 6, 2016 | 02:39 pm GMT+7

California has officially approved a resolution to recognize May 15 as Ao Dai Day in tribute to Vietnam's traditional dress.

Senator Janet Nguyen, the author of the resolution wrote, on her Facebook: “It was a great honor to have Attorney Jenny Do and members of the Vietnamese American community to join me on the Senate Floor to declare May 15th as Ao Dai Day.”

california-dedicates-day-to-traditional-vietnamese-dress

Senator Janet Nguyen (blue ao dai, middle) and the Vietnamese-American community at the ceremony. photo by Jenny Do.

The ao dai has long been seen as a symbol of Vietnam’s culture, so the Vietnamese-American community in California has been pushing for a day to celebrate the national dress.

The resolution was also backed by senators Jim Beall and Richard Pan.

To honor the country's traditional dress, the community also holds a festival every two years, which coincides with the special day this year on May 15.

Tags: Ao Dai traditional dress California
 
