Culture & Arts

Breezing through an eco-friendly 'birdhouse' in Hanoi

By Ban Mai   April 14, 2018 | 07:25 am GMT+7

Light streams through this house, but the unique design ensures enough privacy.

This is not a half-finished project or any birdhouse, but a completed apartment in Dong Anh District in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Tien Thanh

This is not a half-finished project or any birdhouse, but a completed apartment in Dong Anh District in Hanoi.
The house is designed to have two layers of walls with trees in between. The way bricks are arranged all over the house allow air, wind, and light come in and out in during the day and make the house look like a lantern at night. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Tien Thanh

The house is designed to have two layers of walls with trees in between. The bricks are arranged to allow air, wind and light to come in and out during the day and make the house look like a lantern at night.
Architctures decided to build two layers of wall to prevent the house from the heat, noise and smog and at the same time, let natural light, wind and even rain to need places inside. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Tien Thanh

The house has two layers of brick walls to protect it from the heat, noise and smog and at the same time, let natural light, wind and even rain in.
The more it goes up, the outside wall leans closer to the inside wall so that people living inside the house to adjust the light into the house. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Tien Thanh

The more it goes up, the outside wall leans closer to the inside wall to adjust the light into the house.
Part of the houses front yard. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Tien Thanh

Part of the house’s front yard.
The interior of the house for four people. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Tien Thanh

The interior of the house for four people.
The dining room has a skylight roof. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Tien Thanh

The dining room has a skylight.
A bedroom. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Tien Thanh

A bedroom.
A garden on the rooftop. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Tien Thanh

The rooftop garden. Photos by VnExpress/Nguyen Tien Thanh
