Breezing through an eco-friendly 'birdhouse' in Hanoi

This is not a half-finished project or any birdhouse, but a completed apartment in Dong Anh District in Hanoi.
The house is designed to have two layers of walls with trees in between. The bricks are arranged to allow air, wind and light to come in and out during the day and make the house look like a lantern at night.
The house has two layers of brick walls to protect it from the heat, noise and smog and at the same time, let natural light, wind and even rain in.
The more it goes up, the outside wall leans closer to the inside wall to adjust the light into the house.
Part of the house’s front yard.
The interior of the house for four people.
The dining room has a skylight.
A bedroom.
The rooftop garden. Photos by VnExpress/Nguyen Tien Thanh