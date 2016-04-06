Blue and white reign at latest ao dai show

|
The show was part of the “Fashion and Style” event that took place on April 5 in Ho Chi Minh city.
|
A silk ao dai adorned with pronounced patterns inspired by Binh Duong porcelain modelled by Truong Thi May.
|
Model Quynh Thu wearing a handmade traditional headdress weighing five kilograms and meticulously studded with colorful stones.
|
Centered around a blue and white color scheme, the pieces in this collection still stick to the traditional silhouette set by generations of Vietnamese.
|
Many of them feature 3D printing and hand-sewing techniques.
|
The patterns are evenly spread on the flaps of dress, helping enhance the models’ curves.
Photo by Duy England