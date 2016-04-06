VnExpress International
Blue and white reign at latest ao dai show

By Tam Giao   April 6, 2016 | 05:03 pm GMT+7

With first runner-up of Miss Ethnic Vietnam 2007 Truong Thi May stepping out onto the catwalk, designer Minh Chau’s latest ao dai fashion show gave the unique traditional Vietnamese dress a touch of elegance.

The show was part of the “Fashion and Style” event that took place on April 5 in Ho Chi Minh city.
A silk ao dai adorned with pronounced patterns inspired by Binh Duong porcelain modelled by Truong Thi May.

blue-and-white-reign-at-latest-ao-dai-show-2

Model Quynh Thu wearing a handmade traditional headdress weighing five kilograms and meticulously studded with colorful stones.
Centered around a blue and white color scheme, the pieces in this collection still stick to the traditional silhouette set by generations of Vietnamese.
Many of them feature 3D printing and hand-sewing techniques.
The patterns are evenly spread on the flaps of dress, helping enhance the models’ curves.
Photo by Duy England

ao dai fashion show
 
