Back to the 80s: Vietnamese high school seniors relive good old days in yearbook

Some say high school is the best time of a person’s life, and for these 12th graders in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, that sounds about right.

With just a few months left until they bid farewell to their high school years, seniors at Nguyen Du High School in Buon Ma Thuot City have decided to get creative and fashionable to create a memorable yearbook.

The 22 girls and 12 boys in this class did not just dress up for the usual yearbook snaps, they made a video starring themselves as chic fashionistas in clothes that used to define beauty in the 1980s.

They had no studio with lights and electric fans for the photoshoot, but instead chose the corner of a local market not far from their school.

“We have studied fashion in the 80s very carefully and tried to build the concept for our video and photos. We all want a unique and fun memory before leaving school so we came up with this idea. This video yearbook will be a beautiful memory we will never forget,” a class member named Quy Ngoc told VnExpress.

The boys and girls have posted a trailer of their video yearbook on social media, and it's been an instant hit, with some people saying it made them want to return to their high school years.

The class is not planning on releasing the full video until May when they officially finish school.