Culture & Arts

ASEAN kids to get a taste of regional culture in Hanoi

By Kim Thuy   May 30, 2016 | 11:05 am GMT+7

Children aged between nine and 15 from seven countries in the ASEAN Community will gather in Hanoi to attend an art festival between May 29 and June 2 to honor cultural exchanges and boost mutual understanding.

Children from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Laos and Vietnam will participate in a series of activities during the festival, such as visiting sites around the capital, folk games and a homestay experience to see how Vietnamese families live.

asean-kids-to-get-a-taste-of-regional-culture-in-hanoi

Photo by: VGP News

They will also take part in a music video themed “One Vision, One Identity, One Community.”

Later they will meet President Tran Dai Quang and attend the Children and Communication Forum.

On the occasion of International Children’s Day, the Museum of Ethnology will organize a celebration on Sunday featuring children’s games in ASEAN countries. The kids will attend the event and perform art shows and model traditional costumes. 

The event to celebrate International Children’s Day (on June 1) is being co-organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Vietnam Television, ASEAN embassies in Vietnam, the Cooperative Development Foundation (CDF) and Phuong Dong (Oriental) Culture Joint Stock Company.

