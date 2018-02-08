As holiday fever grips Saigon, muddy hands bring Kitchen Gods to life

|
Tran Van Tiep's family is the only one left producing clay ovens by hand in commercial Saigon. Around 20 workers have been stoking the kilns at his factory in District 8 to produce ovens that symbolize the Kitchen Gods for the Lunar New Year. The Kitchen Gods are believed to guard Vietnamese families throughout the year, before leaving for heaven to report their affairs to the Jade Emperor one week before Tet.
Tiep makes an oven from wet clay. He said there are nearly 20 steps needed to complete an oven. His factory buys fine clay from rural villages outside the city.
A worker adds three mini turrets to the oven to represent the three Kitchen Gods: a woman and her two husbands who all die in a tragic love story.
The ovens are then aired to dry. “Customers have many options now, so it’s very important that we make sure our ovens are high-quality with a good shape,” a worker said.
Once they are dry, the ovens are fired in kilns for two days. Tiep sells each oven for VND30,000-100,000 ($1.32-4.40) depending on size. “I believe traditional clay ovens will always be loved during Tet,” Tiep said.