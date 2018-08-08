VnExpress International
Culture & Arts

A pagoda in southern Vietnam reflects Khmer glory

By Hong Ha   August 8, 2018 | 09:30 am GMT+7

100-year-old Xiem Can Pagoda in Bac Lieu Province harks back to times when the Khmer culture flourished in Vietnam.

Take a look at the majestic Khmer pagoda in Southern Vietnam

The Xiem Can Pagoda was built in 1887. “Xiem Can” means “adjacent to water” in Teochew, a variation of the Chinese language. The name comes from the fact that the land sits right next to a sand bar.

Take a look at the majestic Khmer pagoda in Southern Vietnam - 1

The pagoda is reminiscent of places of worship found in Thailand and Cambodia.

Take a look at the majestic Khmer pagoda in Southern Vietnam - 2

Angkor architectural elements can be found in the entrance to this pagoda.

Take a look at the majestic Khmer pagoda in Southern Vietnam - 3

Xiem Can exudes peace and quiet at all times.

Take a look at the majestic Khmer pagoda in Southern Vietnam - 4

Several tall trees provide a backdrop to the small towers where ashes of the deceased are placed. Such towers are distinctly Khmer.

Take a look at the majestic Khmer pagoda in Southern Vietnam - 5

The Nirvana Buddha idol is one of the pagoda's highlights.

Take a look at the majestic Khmer pagoda in Southern Vietnam - 6

"Kinh no," which means fairy in Khmer language, is one of many motifs found in the Xiem Can pagoda.

Take a look at the majestic Khmer pagoda in Southern Vietnam - 7

The four-faced god or "prum" with each face representing a character in the four immeasurables of Buddhism: loving-kindness or benevolence, compassion, empathetic joy and equanimity.

Take a look at the majestic Khmer pagoda in Southern Vietnam - 8

Opposite to the sanctum is the main pillar with the symbol of Naga, the snake deity, which are lit up during festival days. 

Take a look at the majestic Khmer pagoda in Southern Vietnam - 9

A signature design of Khmer culture on the temple roof.

Take a look at the majestic Khmer pagoda in Southern Vietnam - 10

Xiem Can Pagoda is a famous place of worship as well as a tourist destination not just in Bac Lieu Province but also in the Mekong Delta as a whole. 

