VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

A century back to Hanoi’s lantern festival

By Ngoc Thanh   October 3, 2017 | 11:29 am GMT+7

An exhibition has revived the old spirit as Vietnam counts down to the full moon on Wednesday night.

a-century-back-to-hanois-lantern-festival

Lanterns for sale on Hang Gai Street during the Mid-Autumn Festival in 1926. The festival peaks on the full moon of the eighth lunar month, which falls on Wednesday this week.
a-century-back-to-hanois-lantern-festival-1

Children are drawn to a fish lantern outside a shop on Hang Gai in the Old Quarter.
a-century-back-to-hanois-lantern-festival-2

Star-shaped lanterns, the most popular toy during the festival, are made on the sidewalk.
a-century-back-to-hanois-lantern-festival-3

A wooden fighting roosters toy in a photo captured in 1937.
a-century-back-to-hanois-lantern-festival-4

Animals made from rice flour were popular in Hanoi nearly a century ago. These toys are still on sale in Vietnamese cities, but they now appeal more to nostalgic adults.
a-century-back-to-hanois-lantern-festival-5

A lion dance troupe prepares for their performance on Hang Thiec Street.
a-century-back-to-hanois-lantern-festival-6

Women make mooncakes on Hang Duong Street, known as the city’s sweets street, in a photo in 1928.
a-century-back-to-hanois-lantern-festival-7

A family offers a festival feast on their altar.
a-century-back-to-hanois-lantern-festival-8

A crab lantern.
a-century-back-to-hanois-lantern-festival-9

The Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences is displaying the photos at the Hanoi Ancient House, 87 Ma May, Hoan Kiem District.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi festival Mid-Autumn lantern mooncake
 
Read more
Gender is new battleground in culture wars

Gender is new battleground in culture wars

White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up

White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up

Chanel models parade past Paris waterfalls

Chanel models parade past Paris waterfalls

After trying to ban perfume, Hanoi now wants to teach officials how to speak

After trying to ban perfume, Hanoi now wants to teach officials how to speak

Vietnamese photographer sheds light on deep-seated humiliation of body-shaming

Vietnamese photographer sheds light on deep-seated humiliation of body-shaming

'Let's do polygamy': New dating app stirs debate in Indonesia

'Let's do polygamy': New dating app stirs debate in Indonesia

Don't bathe more than once a week says designer Westwood

Don't bathe more than once a week says designer Westwood

Despite controversy, buffalo fighting festival resumes in northern Vietnam

Despite controversy, buffalo fighting festival resumes in northern Vietnam

 
go to top