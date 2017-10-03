A century back to Hanoi’s lantern festival

|
Lanterns for sale on Hang Gai Street during the Mid-Autumn Festival in 1926. The festival peaks on the full moon of the eighth lunar month, which falls on Wednesday this week.
|
Children are drawn to a fish lantern outside a shop on Hang Gai in the Old Quarter.
|
Star-shaped lanterns, the most popular toy during the festival, are made on the sidewalk.
|
A wooden fighting roosters toy in a photo captured in 1937.
|
Animals made from rice flour were popular in Hanoi nearly a century ago. These toys are still on sale in Vietnamese cities, but they now appeal more to nostalgic adults.
|
A lion dance troupe prepares for their performance on Hang Thiec Street.
|
Women make mooncakes on Hang Duong Street, known as the city’s sweets street, in a photo in 1928.
|
A family offers a festival feast on their altar.
|
A crab lantern.
|
The Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences is displaying the photos at the Hanoi Ancient House, 87 Ma May, Hoan Kiem District.