Culture & Arts

60-year-old Vietnamese woman fished out of well after 10-day ordeal

By Kh. Uyen   June 22, 2016 | 06:08 pm GMT+7

H’Van, a 60 year old ethnic woman from Vietnam's Central Highlands, was miraculously rescued after spending 10 days stuck down a deep well without food.

According to her relatives, H’Van went off to the fields on June 7 but failed to return. They launched a wide-scale search with the help of tens of residents and local media, but she was nowhere to be found.

Ten days later, a local heard a weak voice that seemed to be coming from a well he was walking past, and immediately informed authorities that someone had fallen into the well.

The woman was hospitalized in a delirious state with multiple injuries.

The poor woman lives alone and suffers from amnesia.

The woman in hospital after her rescue. Photo by VnExpress/K.U

“When I woke up after falling into the well, I looked up and only saw black. I could not remember how long I had been in there. The water level in the well was up to my knees. My body was all wet and cold. I had to climb onto a shelf in the well to avoid the water,” she recalled.

The woman said she fainted many times but whenever she woke up, she drank a little water from the well to stay alive.

She remains in a poor condition and her memory has yet to recover.

