VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Climbing into Vietnam's mountains where rice grows in the skies

By Hoang Tao   September 2, 2017 | 04:04 pm GMT+7
Climbing into Vietnam's mountains where rice grows in the skies
Rice of the Skies.

One of the country's last primitive tribes is still thriving in a harsh landscape.  

Deep in the dense tropical forest of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh lives a small tribe of Arem people.

Their first contact with the outside world was in the 1960s, when the Arem were found living in caves at the border of Vietnam and Laos. At the time, the small group of 18 were hunter-gatherers.

By the 1990s, the tribe had grown to 98 members.

climbing-into-vietnams-mountains-where-rice-grows-in-the-skies

The Arem grow their crop on the hillside and leave it entirely in the nature’s hands, without resorting to irrigation and fertilizers. They refer to it as the rice from the skies.
climbing-into-vietnams-mountains-where-rice-grows-in-the-skies-1

They plant their seeds in holes dug using bamboo poles and cover them with soil. They camp next to their farms to protect the crops from wild boar and rats.
climbing-into-vietnams-mountains-where-rice-grows-in-the-skies-2

Whole families often move to the fields.
climbing-into-vietnams-mountains-where-rice-grows-in-the-skies-3

The rice is known for its tender chewy grains, but productivity is low.
climbing-into-vietnams-mountains-where-rice-grows-in-the-skies-4

The Arem are also referred to as keepers of the forest thanks to the special bond they have with their green canopy. Every year, the government provides them with a certain amount of rice for protecting 4,000ha primary forest in the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.
Tags: arem Vườn quốc gia Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng ethnic minority.
 
Read more
The best of Vietnam this week

The best of Vietnam this week

The more kids the merrier? Not for parents in Saigon

The more kids the merrier? Not for parents in Saigon

Perilous river crossing makes first day at school nerve-racking in northern Vietnam

Perilous river crossing makes first day at school nerve-racking in northern Vietnam

The changing face of Saigon's Dong Khoi

The changing face of Saigon's Dong Khoi

Fat kids in Saigon evidence of the rich-poor divide in Vietnam

Fat kids in Saigon evidence of the rich-poor divide in Vietnam

International students offered taste of reality through community service trips in Vietnam

International students offered taste of reality through community service trips in Vietnam

End of the line for Cambodia's homegrown 'Bamboo Train'

End of the line for Cambodia's homegrown 'Bamboo Train'

The best of Vietnam this week

The best of Vietnam this week

 
go to top