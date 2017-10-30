VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

China agency denies dead Russian model, 14, was overworked

By AFP   October 30, 2017 | 02:28 pm GMT+7

'Most of her work was completed within eight hours. Her workload was moderate compared with other models,' said the agency.

The Chinese agency representing a 14-year-old Russian model who died after taking part in Shanghai Fashion Week has denied allegations that she was overworked and exhausted.

The death of the teenager in a Chinese hospital on Friday has shone a light on the murky world of western models in China, many of whom are from the former Soviet Union.

Vlada Dzyuba began feeling dizzy and started being sick last Tuesday and was taken to a Shanghai hospital the next day, but died on Friday after her condition quickly deteriorated.

English-language The Siberian Times alleged that Dzyuba died of meningitis compounded by severe exhaustion.

"We feel sorry that we lost an angel," ESEE Model Management in Shanghai said in a statement on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, pointing out that Shanghai Fashion Week ended on October 18 but she fell ill six days later.

ESEE's chief executive Zheng Yi separately told the state Global Times that she had worked a legal eight hours a day during her two months in China before her death.

"Dzyuba had 16 different jobs during her two-month stay in China, she had regular breaks while working," Zheng told the newspaper on Sunday.

"Most of her work was completed within eight hours. Her workload was moderate compared with other models."

After the Shanghai event Dzyuba traveled to Yiwu, a city south of Shanghai, but a model shoot was cancelled because she began feeling unwell and she returned to Shanghai.

Dzyuba's tender age -- she was to turn 15 on November 8 -- also highlights a piece of Chinese law that says children under 16 can be employed in certain industries with official permission.

There was no immediate reply from Shanghai Fashion Week or Russian officials in China.

However, the Global Times quoted a representative for the event saying it was investigating and cited a medical report saying that she had septicopyemia, a type of blood poisoning.

Related News:
Tags: China Russia fashion lifestyle model death
 
Read more
Contestants turn Miss Peru pageant into protest

Contestants turn Miss Peru pageant into protest

From Saigon to Paris: A Vietnamese backpacker's motorbike adventure

From Saigon to Paris: A Vietnamese backpacker's motorbike adventure

Hanoi scores poorly for urban mobility on global index

Hanoi scores poorly for urban mobility on global index

New direct flight links Vietnam's island gem with Bangkok

New direct flight links Vietnam's island gem with Bangkok

Death brings home reality of Indian workers' life in Gulf

Death brings home reality of Indian workers' life in Gulf

Myanmar's tourism dreams pierced by Rohingya crisis

Myanmar's tourism dreams pierced by Rohingya crisis

In central Vietnam, relics of a battleground invoke horrors of war

In central Vietnam, relics of a battleground invoke horrors of war

Horror at how S.Africa let 141 mentally-ill patients die

Horror at how S.Africa let 141 mentally-ill patients die

 
go to top