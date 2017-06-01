VnExpress International
Celebrating Children’s Day with a splash in Saigon

By Thanh Tuyet   June 1, 2017 | 04:34 pm GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City’s largest theme park was packed on Thursday as parents treated their kids to a special Children’s Day.

Suoi Tien Amusement Park in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 9 offered free entrance for children less than 1.4 meters tall as a special Children's Day promo.
The swimming pool and water games were among the favorite ways to cool off in the summer heat.
Parents wait for their children near the pool. A mother from the neighboring Dong Nai Province said she got the park early in the morning. “I can wait all day because it’s Children’s Day,” she said.
A man with his son on a rubber raft.
The fish massage area was open for everyone but the children had priority on the special day.
Babies were brought to the park just for the atmosphere.
A family rests under a palm tree inside the park. Many families visited from the nearby provinces of Dong Nai and Binh Duong.
This woman brought a hammock for her baby to nap in.
A foreign family joins in the celebrations.
Tags: Vietnam Children's Day celebration entertainment
 
