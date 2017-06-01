Celebrating Children’s Day with a splash in Saigon

|
Suoi Tien Amusement Park in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 9 offered free entrance for children less than 1.4 meters tall as a special Children's Day promo.
|
The swimming pool and water games were among the favorite ways to cool off in the summer heat.
|
Parents wait for their children near the pool. A mother from the neighboring Dong Nai Province said she got the park early in the morning. “I can wait all day because it’s Children’s Day,” she said.
|
A man with his son on a rubber raft.
|
The fish massage area was open for everyone but the children had priority on the special day.
|
Babies were brought to the park just for the atmosphere.
|
A family rests under a palm tree inside the park. Many families visited from the nearby provinces of Dong Nai and Binh Duong.
|
This woman brought a hammock for her baby to nap in.
|
A foreign family joins in the celebrations.