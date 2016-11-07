can-tho-city-wins-asian-townscape-award-2016

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has won the Asian Townscape Award 2016 for its efforts to improve the urban landscape, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Launched in 2010, the annual Asian Townscape Award is hosted by the United Nations’ Habitat Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, aiming to honor cities, regions and projects that have played a significant role as models in landscape construction.

This year, the contest received 41 applications, of which 12, including Can Tho, won the Asian Townscape Award.

Can Tho is the largest economic hub in the Mekong Delta, Vietnam's most productive region in agriculture and aquaculture.

Last year, the city was listed in the top 10 most beautiful canal cities in the world by Mysterious World, a quarterly journal that explores exotic travel destinations.

Cai Rang Market, 5 kilometers from downtown Can Tho, the largest wholesale floating market in the Mekong Delta region. Photo by Le Bich

Binh Thuy Ancient House was built by the Duong family in 1870 in the French architectural style. It’s now preserved by Duong Minh Hien, the sixth generation of the Duong family. Photo by Huong Chi

52 kilometers from the city center, Bang Lang Stork Garden is home to thousands of storks as well as many other kinds of birds. Photo courtesy of Can Tho's Tourism Department.

The city is expected to welcome 8 million tourists by the end of this year, fetching $141.8 million and generating more than 39,000 jobs.

