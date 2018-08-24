Calling all fair maidens to a mega Wedding Fair

The two-day event, organized by the Ngoisao Newspaper and Shop VnExpress, will take place from 9:00 to 21:00 at the Rex Hotel on Nguyen Hue Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

It will bring together more than 40 brands specializing in different aspects of weddings and give couples opportunity to create a unique and memorable wedding for themselves.

Several services including make-up, skin check, facial massage and on-the-spot photos will be provided completely free.

Lyrical music on the “Love and Marriage” theme, many valuable gifts from sponsors for couples who participate in the lucky draw and many other services will be available throughout the event.

Beauty experts, event organizers, designers, wedding supply units are coming together in a Saigon wedding fair to help couples make the occasion a memorable one.

On the opening day, those interested can get skin care information, free advice on facial massage and learn how to make organic cosmetics. There will be workshops on meals that have detoxifying effects, improving your health, tips on posing, and make-up shows by experts.

At the “Let’s draw our dream wedding” workshop, famous wedding organizers will provide detailed advice on how to plan a unique wedding at reasonable costs.

Many famous Vietnamese models, singers, actresses and beauty queens will attend “Wedding Fair 2018.”

The highlight of the night will be a Fashion Show with new wedding dress collections from famous designers Minh Chau, Vinh Thuy and Phan Quoc An.

On Sunday, alongside Saturday’s activities, people can learn to make handmade wedding invitation cards and embroidery ribbons.

At the make-up show, they can also learn winter wedding trends, bridal make-up for the traditional ancestor worshipping ritual, and other things under the supervision of leading experts.

A perfume-making workshop and talks with famous couples on the theme, “If love is pink, what’s the color of marriage?” are other interesting programs where people can pick up some tips on how to keep “the fire burning” in a marriage.

The display of beautiful wedding dresses from designers like Minh Tu, Linh Nga, J’aime le Blanc and Cee’s Bridal in a romantic setting, combined with music performances from popular singers and bands is set to add excitement to the proceedings.

With a lot of useful information and activities as well as many valuable gifts from specialized brands in the wedding industry, this “Wedding Fair 2018” is a great opportunity for couples to discover more options and ideas to plan a unique wedding for themselves.