british-international-school-hanoi-offers-music-studies-fit-for-royalty

The British International School Hanoi, which offers British education to local and expatriate students from 2 to 18 years old, including the English National Curriculum and International Baccalaureate (IB), has recently been accredited as an exam center by The Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM).

Music education has become increasingly appreciated worldwide not only by teachers but by parents and students as well, thanks to the positive impact it has on children’s development by shaping confidence, stimulating creativity and encouraging body movement.

For example, being part of an orchestra offers children a great opportunity to form and nurture social skills while thriving in a vibrant environment to express themselves in various ways.

When students practice specific instruments for a long time they also develop self-discipline and patience.

With the aim of offering students an advanced and comprehensive music education as well as exciting development opportunities, BIS Hanoi has been working closely with ABRSM and officially became an accredited exam center in September 2017.

ABRSM is the UK’s largest music education body, one of its largest music publishers and the world’s leading provider of music exams. Established in 1889 in London, the organization provides exams and assessments for over 630,000 candidates in 93 countries every year.

Photo courtesy of British International School Hanoi.

Following the partnership with ABRSM, BIS Hanoi’s students will have access to professional individual music from this school year. The program is based on the ABRSM syllabus and allows BIS Hanoi students to master their musical skills on a variety of instruments such as the piano, violin, guitar, saxophone, flute, clarinet, cello, drums and vocals.

The ABRSM curriculum is divided into different levels from Grade 1 to Grade 8 to help children develop their knowledge and skills gradually from basic to advanced. When sitting ABRSM exams, students will be tested in both theory and practical sections.

Together with an ABRSM certificate, students will receive a transcript with details of their assessment from the examiners. ABRSM is recognized as a top music education provider and accredited by the Qualification and Credit Framework (QCF), therefore, students who obtain ABRSM certificates from Grade 6 upwards will also receive credit points from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS), which is an advantage when applying to colleges or universities throughout the United Kingdom.

The partnership with ABRSM represents a strong enhancement in the Performing Arts curriculum at BIS Hanoi. It also reflects the huge efforts the school is taking to continuously improve teaching quality and maximize opportunities for the students’ development.