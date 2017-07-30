The most read Vietnamese newspaper
World
Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data, vows curbs
March 22, 2018 GMT+7
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year
March 22, 2018 GMT+7
Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in
March 22, 2018 GMT+7
Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal
March 22, 2018 GMT+7
Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls
March 22, 2018 GMT+7
Balloonists take to the skies over Umbria's wine valley
By
Reuters/Nathan Frandino
July 30, 2017 | 05:09 pm GMT+7
The Sagrantino Italian International Balloon Challenge Cup is underway in Umbria, Italy, drawing dozens of international balloonists for the considerably 'most relaxed event' of the year.
Tags:
Balloon
Umbria
Italian International Balloon Challenge Cup
