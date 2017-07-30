VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Balloonists take to the skies over Umbria's wine valley

By Reuters/Nathan Frandino   July 30, 2017 | 05:09 pm GMT+7

The Sagrantino Italian International Balloon Challenge Cup is underway in Umbria, Italy, drawing dozens of international balloonists for the considerably 'most relaxed event' of the year.

Tags: Balloon Umbria Italian International Balloon Challenge Cup
 
Read more
At historic Aleppo hotel, nostalgia for a Syria lost

At historic Aleppo hotel, nostalgia for a Syria lost

Hanoi’s notorious black market, where anything goes

Hanoi’s notorious black market, where anything goes

Lonely hearts seek virtual girlfriends at Hong Kong fair

Lonely hearts seek virtual girlfriends at Hong Kong fair

No room at the inn for India's 'sacred' cows

No room at the inn for India's 'sacred' cows

The best of Vietnam this week

The best of Vietnam this week

Delving into a Saigon alley where time stands still

Delving into a Saigon alley where time stands still

A tale of tears and guilt as two girls switched at birth learn to accept their real parents in Vietnam

A tale of tears and guilt as two girls switched at birth learn to accept their real parents in Vietnam

In Vietnam, cost of dying soars as private cemeteries boom

In Vietnam, cost of dying soars as private cemeteries boom

 
go to top