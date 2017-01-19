Australia’s Jetstar to fly non-stop to Ho Chi Minh City from May

A Jetstar Airways aircraft moves down the runway at Sydney Airport. Photo by Reuters

Australian budget carrier Jetstar Airways has announced the launch of direct flights to Ho Chi Minh City from May this year, naming it a rising holiday destination star in Southeast Asia.

The airline said on its website that it will be flying non-stop to Ho Chi Minh City from Melbourne from May 10, and from Sydney the next day.

A 12-hour sale which ends at 1:59 p.m. GMT on Thursday offers one-way tickets from just $159.

The airline said it also plans to provide connecting flights to Ho Chi Minh City from several other major Australian cities.

The city, which is the largest in Vietnam, is well connected to many other tourist spots across the country.

Jetstar Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said, as quoted by the Daily Mail, that Vietnam is one of the fastest growing holiday destinations in Southeast Asia.

“Vietnam has the potential to become as popular as Bali or Thailand for Australian travelers,” she said, naming its rich culture, vibrant cities, beaches and cuisine as the country’s major attractions.

Vietnam Airlines has also revealed plans to launch a direct service between Hanoi and Sydney in late March.

The national carrier is already flying daily from Ho Chi Minh City to Sydney and Melbourne.

Australia is among Vietnam's biggest tourism markets, and more than 320,000 Australians touched down in 2016, up 5.6 percent from the previous year.

The Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association recently suggested that the government should extend its single-entry visa waiver policy to Australian tourists. Vietnam currently allows visitors from Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, the U.K., Japan and South Korea to stay up to 15 days without a visa.

Australian tourists were named the biggest spenders in Vietnam by an official tourism report released in November 2015. Each Australian tourist spent $1,677 per trip, compared to the average expenditure of $1,114, according to the report produced by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

