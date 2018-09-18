Another island in Vietnam comes out of the shadows

Phu Quoc is renowned for its pristine beaches. Photo by VnExpress.

The Evening Standard, a U.K based newspaper, has named Hon Xuong island in southern Vietnam among seven cheaper options that are on par, beauty-wise, with the renowned Indian Ocean island nation of Maldives.

Hon Xuong Island is a part of Phu Quoc District in Kien Giang Province. Located in the Gulf of Thailand, the district consists of 22 islands and islets.

To reach Hon Xuong, visitors need to stay on the largest island in the area, Phu Quoc, and take a boat to the pristine island.

The Evening Standard describes Hon Xuong Island as a remote place with scenic beaches and unspoiled surrounding forests.

The paper also calls it the most “Instagrammable” of other islands in the area.

The other places listed by the paper are: Roatán Island (Honduras), Cayo Largo del Sur (Cuba), Hyams Beach (Australia), Vanuatu, Koh Lipe (Thailand) and Mabul Island (Malaysia).

Phu Quoc District is now a well known destination in Vietnam. Its largest and most famous island, Phu Quoc, was recently listed as one of the top 50 beaches in the world by US News.

It also popped up in the world’s best 20 honeymoon destinations listed by U.K-based travel publisher Rough Guides last year.

The destination has become more accessible since 2014 with the implementation of a 30-day visa-free policy for foreigners.