AirAsia to launch daily Nha Trang - Kuala Lumpur flights this September

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia is set to launch daily direct flights from Vietnam's popular resort town of Nha Trang to Kuala Lumpur, according to a company statement.

AirAsia will be the only airline operating direct flights from Nha Trang to Malaysia. This new service will be the airline’s fourth route to Vietnam, after Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Hanoi.

Nha Trang, located in Vietnam's southern province of Khanh Hoa, is well known for its beaches and scuba diving, and has developed into a popular destination for international tourists.

All-in-fares from $23 one-way are available for booking from July 4 to 9 for the travel period from Sept 14 to Aug 28 this year, according to Spencer Lee, AirAsia Bhd Head of Commercial.

During the first six months of 2017, over 230,000 Malaysian tourists visited Vietnam, marking a jump of 16 percent compared to the same period last year, official data show.