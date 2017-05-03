A visit to Saigon's oldest building

Located in the imposing French Archbishop’s Palace on the corner of Nguyen Dinh Chieu and Tran Quoc Thao in HCMC’s District 3 is Saigon's oldest building. This tiled chapel was built for Lord Nguyen Anh in 1790, 12 years before he ascended the throne as Emperor Gia Long, the first emperor of the Nguyen Dynasty.

The chapel served as a home for Bishop Pigneau de Béhaine, a French Catholic priest, Born in 1741 and ordained in 1765, Pigneau is best known for his role in assisting Nguyen Anh to establish the Nguyen Dynasty in Vietnam, following the defeat of the Tay Son rebellion.