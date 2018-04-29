VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

500 performers stir up Vietnam's Hue with colorful parades

By Vo Thanh   April 29, 2018 | 03:29 pm GMT+7

The carnival is part of the Hue Festival which is held every two years as one of Vietnam's biggest cultural events.

The usually quiet former imperial town Hue turns vibrant on Saturday as artists took to the streets in a carnival for the 10th Hue Festival.More than 500 performers from Vietnam and 19 other countries, led by lion dancers from Hue, parade through major streets in front of thousands of locals and tourists.

The usually quiet former imperial town Hue turns vibrant on Saturday as artists took to the streets in a carnival for the 10th Hue Festival.

More than 500 performers from Vietnam and 19 other countries, led by lion dancers from Hue, parade through major streets in front of thousands of locals and tourists.
Stilt walkers from Belgium win a big audience. The act was also a favorite part in previous editions of Hue Festival.

Stilt walkers from Belgium win a big audience. The act was also a favorite part in previous editions of Hue Festival.
Artists from Thailand bring their traditional drums.

Artists from Thailand bring their traditional drums.
The Vietnamese circus team juggle on unicycles.

The Vietnamese circus team juggle on unicycles.
Slovak artists dance in traditional costumes. The carnival will continue on Monday and Tuesday, two public holidays of Vietnam. The six-day Hue Festival 2018 opened on Friday.

Slovak artists dance in traditional costumes. The carnival will continue on Monday and Tuesday, two public holidays of Vietnam. The six-day Hue Festival 2018 opened on Friday.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Hue Hue Festival cultural events street parades artists street performance arts
 
Read more
Sweat it out: Saigonese struggle as heat wave bakes city

Sweat it out: Saigonese struggle as heat wave bakes city

Da Nang counts down to much-awaited fireworks festival

Da Nang counts down to much-awaited fireworks festival

Vietnam’s top tourist destinations expect huge crowds over holiday weekend

Vietnam’s top tourist destinations expect huge crowds over holiday weekend

In central Hanoi, water pipes build huge spider mazes

In central Hanoi, water pipes build huge spider mazes

Rare photos of 1967 beach town in southern Vietnam evoke nostalgia

Rare photos of 1967 beach town in southern Vietnam evoke nostalgia

Viral photo prompts Indonesian government to move towards banning child marriage

Viral photo prompts Indonesian government to move towards banning child marriage

China's 'men only' job culture slammed in new report

China's 'men only' job culture slammed in new report

Eyes open: Meteor shower to light up Vietnamese skies this weekend

Eyes open: Meteor shower to light up Vietnamese skies this weekend

 
go to top