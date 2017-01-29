4 astronomical events you don't want to miss this year

Supermoon over the sparkling Ho Chi Minh City, captured by Nguyen Dzung using double exposure technique on November 14, 2016.

Penumbral eclipse - February 11

A lunar eclipse in 2014. Photo by Reuters.

A penumbral eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the earth's penumbra, which causes a subtle darkening of the moon's surface.

From Vietnam, part of the event's early phase can be observed in the early hours of February 11. The east coast of the Americas, Europe, East Asia and Africa may observe the event in its entirety.

Partial lunar eclipse - August 7

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the moon enters the umbra. This is one of the most interesting celestial events in 2017 and people in Vietnam may fully observe it with just naked eyes.

Venus 'meets' Jupiter - November 13

The two will creep toward their closest point on November 13. To us earthlings, they will appear so close together that they will look like a dramatic "double star."

Watch the fantastic show with naked eyes by looking west before the sun rises.

Supermoon - December 3

A supersized moon will appear once this year on December 3.

Last November, many in Vietnamese were able to see the biggest supermoon in nearly 70 years. It won't be that close again until 2034.

Geminid meteor shower - December 13

While there are many meteor showers throughout the year, the Geminid meteor shower tops them all.

The Geminids produce up to 120 multicolored meteors an hour. This is more than any other meteor showers in a typical year.

The Geminids will peak on the night of December 13 and into the early hours of the next day. Just look where Gemini the constellation is and get ready to be amazed.

