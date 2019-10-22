VnExpress to hold marathon in former capital Hue

A pavilion along the Perfume River in Hue, where VnExpress Marathon Hue will be held in April 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Vo Thanh.

VnExpress Marathon Hue 2020 will take place on April 5 alongside Festival Hue, a biennial celebration when an array of cultural events, games, and performances is held over the course of a week to preserve the traditional customs of Hue and Vietnam.

The marathon will be the biggest such event to be held in Hue, the seat of Vietnam's last dynasty Nguyen from 1802 to 1945.

It will have four distances: full marathon (42 kilometers), half marathon (21 kilometers), 10 kilometers and five kilometers.

Runners will race along the Perfume River, cross the Truong Tien Bridge, pass the Hue High School for the Gifted, the second oldest high school in Vietnam, and part of the Imperial City.

Registration for the run will be open from 9 a.m. on November 12.

The Hue event will come two months ahead of the VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon, which has been slated for June 7 for the second edition.

The first VnExpress Marathon was held last June and attracted around 5,000 runners, including 100 foreigners.

The event is recognized by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), meaning runners can use their records to sign up for bigger events like the Boston Marathon, Chicago Marathon or New York City Marathon.

Le Quang Hoa of Da Nang and Pham Thi Hong Le of Hanoi, whoc were the winners of the 42km VnExpress Marathon 2019, have qualified for the 2020 Boston Marathon.