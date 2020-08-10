VnExpress Marathon Hue receives new year-end date

This is the second time the race, to be held in the former citadel Hue, has had to be rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was initially set for April.

"Postponement of the marathon due to force majeure follows government safety guidelines. We expect the new date would offer participants safer conditions and more practice time," the organizers said.

BIB and related benefits will be retained by those who have already purchased tickets for the marathon. Along with the schedule change, VnExpress Marathon Hue will extend the period for purchasing BIBs to November 30.

Organizers are working with carriers to change travel dates for those who had registered before 3 p.m. August 10.

VnExpress Marathon Hue will pass by Linh Mu Pagoda on the Huong River. Photo by VnExpress/Vo Thanh.

At a meeting of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on July 29, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism stated that tourism and festival activities should be limited over safety considerations.

Thua Thien-Hue Province, with no reported Covid-19 cases thus far, lies between Da Nang and Quang Tri Province, which are currently hard-hit by the disease. Thua Thien-Hue has placed 2,131 locals into concentrated quanrantine areas. Over 10,849 people have been required to isolate themselves at home.

Phan Ngoc Tho, Chairman of Thua Thien-Hue, said on August 7 the province is at high risk of infection, which could occur at any time. He has ordered all agencies to strengthen traceability, isolation and testing of those linked to the possible cases. Those who fail to submit medical declarations, shirk, protest, or fail to comply with isolation measures will be strictly dealt with, Tho said.

Hotels, event centers, etc. have been prohibited from organizing weddings, parties, and celebrations since August 3. Restaurants, cafes, and bars are required to limit patrons to four per table and ensure a two meter distance between each other.

Earlier on the morning of July 31, Tho also decided to reschedule the 11th Hue Festival to 2021 from the original August 26-31 date.

The marathon, organized by VnExpress and Hue People’s Committee, along with Agribank, will offer participants the opportunity to experience ancient roads shaded by trees traversing famous locations like Phu Van Lau, Truong Tien Bridge, Quoc Hoc Hue High School, Thien Mu Pagoda, and Hue Citadel.

Participants and their families can combine sightseeing, shopping and experiencing the cuisine and culture of the ancient capital.

Fine more information on the race and its rewards here.