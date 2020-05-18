VnExpress International
Vietnamese GM finishes fourth in Steinitz Memorial chess

By Xuan Binh   May 18, 2020 | 10:04 am GMT+7
Vietnamese Le Quang Liem at the Grand Chess Tour in Romania, November 2019. Photo from the organizer's Facebook page.

The International Chess Federation Online Steinitz Memorial concluded with Vietnamese Grandmaster Le Quang Liem sharing fourth place with two other players.

Liem scored nine points, the same as Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan and Jeffery Xiong of the U.S.

Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen of Norway, the reigning world champion, finished first with 12 points followed by Russia's Daniil Dubov and Peter Svidler with 10 and 9.5. Another Russian, Alexander Grischuk, was last with seven.

On the final day, Liem collected 2.5 points from one win, three draws and two losses. He had earlier lost both the double round-robins to Carlsen and Mamedyarov but beat four others.

The three-day event, held live on Chess.com from May 15 to 17 and featuring 10 players, had total prize money of €30,000 (nearly $33,000).

Tags: Vietnam Grandmaster Le Quang Liem online chess tournament FIDE
 
