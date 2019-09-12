Vietnam wins 18 medals at international martial arts contest

Members of the Vietnamese taekwondo team at the 2019 Chungju World Martial Arts Masterships in South Korea, September 3, 2019. Photo courtesy of Nguyen Thanh Huy.

Five members of Vietnamese taekwondo team won four medals - one gold, two silver and one bronze.

Chau Tuyet Van, Nguyen Thi Le Kim and Nguyen Thi Mong Quynh overcame the host country’s athletes to take the gold in the women’s free style team event on September 1.

In the mixed gender freestyle pair event on September 2, Van and Hua Van Huy won silver for Vietnam while the gold went to South Korea and bronze to both Thailand and the Philippines.

Tran Dang Khoa earned silver in the men's individual freestyle bout, going down in the final to his Filipino rival on September 3.

Quynh fell twice during her women's individual freestyle performance but still impressed the judges enough to get a bronze medal.

Vietnamese pencat silat athletes won eight medals - three gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

Tran Thi Them, the 23-year-old female pencat silat artist from Ha Tinh Province who will be the only one representing Vietnam in the upcoming SEA Games 30 in the Philippines, won a bronze medal in the 55-65 kilograms category.

The other six medals that Vietnam won comprised one gold in sambo, one silver and three bronze in a martial arts show, and one bronze in kurash.

More than 2,400 martial arts athletes from 107 territories competed to achieve 271 sets of medals for 20 different forms of combat.

The World Martial Arts Masterships 2019 was held from August 30 to September 6 in Chungju City.