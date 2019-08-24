Vietnam win four taekwondo world cup gold medals

Vietnamese athletes after winning the gold medals at the Taekwondo World Cup 2019. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Taekwondo Federation.

On the first day of competition on Thursday, Pham Quoc Viet won the nation's first national gold medal in the men’s standard category. Vietnamese athletes also grabbed seven silver and six bronze medals the same day.

The next day saw Vietnam win three gold, two silver and two bronze medals in the creative category, with Nguyen Dinh Khoi (men’s creative), Nguyen Thi Mong Quynh (women’s creative) and Chau Tuyet Van, Nguyen Thi Le Kim, Nguyen Thien Phung, Hua Van Huy, Le Thanh Trung and Nguyen Thi Mong Quynh (team’s creative performance) topping their respective categories.

The two-day tournament attracted around 300 athletes from many countries and territories.

By winning four gold medals, the Vietnamese taekwondo athletes have shown they are ready to conquer SEA Games 30 in the Philippines. Although it is a regional tournament, taekwondo at the SEA Games is no less competitive than the world championship.