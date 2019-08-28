Vietnam to host world’s biggest obstacle race in 2020

Participants overcome a challenge that will be featured in the upcoming Spartan Race held on February 15, 2020 in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo courtesy of the organizer.

Event organizers said the race, expected to attract 1,000 participants, will be held at the Ethnic History-Culture Park in Saigon’s outlying District 9.

The Spartan Ultra will be the toughest race, with 60 obstacles over 50 kilometers.

The Spartan Sprint will have 20 obstacles to be overcome over a course of 5km on rugged terrain. Jumping over a fire, running through mud, climbing walls and swinging from ropes up high are part of the challenges.

The Spartan Kids event will include an 800-meter race for children aged 4 to 9 and another 3.2 km race for 10 to 13-year-old athletes.

"It may seem difficult but participants in Vietnam will be trained from early to tackle the challenges," said Vo Thi Hoai Thuong, a representative of the organizing board.

The Spartan Race was founded in 2009 by American entrepreneur and author Joe De Sena. It hosts more than 200 events in more than 40 countries, attracting more than a million participants every year.

Registration for the race will open on August 31, with tickets costing from VND1 million ($43) for adults and VND500,000 for kids ($21.56).