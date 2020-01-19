VnExpress International
Vietnam, Tajikistan to clash in 2020 AFC Futsal Championship opener

By Dang Khoa   January 19, 2020 | 07:39 am GMT+7
Tran Thai Huy (C) reacts after scoring for Vietnam at the third-place match against Myanmar at the Futsal HDBank Championship Southeast Asia 2019 in Phu Tho Stadium, Ho Chi Minh City, October 27, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

2020 AFC Futsal Championship will commence with the first group stage match between Vietnam and Tajikistan on February 26.

According to Asian Football Federation (AFC), Vietnam are joined in Group A by Tajikistan, Oman and hosts Turkmenistan.

Two days later, the national futsal team will face Oman, whom they beat 3-1 last December in the PTT Thailand Five friendly.

Vietnam will face the hosts during the last group stage match on March 1.

All games between the 16 teams will take place at the Martial Arts Gymnasium in capital Ashgabat, from February 26 to March 8.

The squad plans to head to Turkmenistan on February 19.

Vietnam entered the 16th edition AFC Futsal Champs after pocketing a 7-3 victory over Myanmar, earning a bronze medal at Futsal HDBank Championship Southeast Asia 2019 last October.

The 2020 AFC Futsal winner will earn a direct ticket to 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup scheduled for September 12 to October 14 in Lithuania.

