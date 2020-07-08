Vietnam's top cueist to vie in virtual carom tournament

Tran Quyet Chien at the Blankenberge World Cup three-cushion, Belgium, June 2019. Photo courtesy of the Blankenberge World Cup.

The competition is held online due to Covid-19 outbreak from Wednesday to Sunday.

According to the tournament format, eight players in the world's top 11 are divided into two groups of four players each. In the group stage, players will face their opponents according to the draw result. The top four of both groups will head to the semi-finals, the winners meet in the final match.

Chien, who finished seventh in the World Union of Billiards (UMB) rankings last year, will face Belgium's Eddy Merckx (4th seed) while Sweden's Blomdahl Torbjorn (3rd) will take on South Korea's Cho Myung Woo (10th) in group B.

Group A has the participation of Dutch's Dick Jaspers (1st seed), Spain's Daniel Sanchez (6th), Turkey's Tayfun Tasdemir (5th) and Semih Sayginer (11th).

Cuiests will compete via Zoom. Players will race each other to 50 points to win each match and will compete according to the 'One Carom system', which means that every inning is played from the starting position.

Each player attending the online tournament will automatically receive €1,000. Winner will receive another €1,000, runner-up €500 and cuiest has highest runs €500.

All matches will be live streamed on UMB's website and broadcast on One Sports TV as well as Kozoom.com.