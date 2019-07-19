VnExpress International
Vietnam futsal team grouped with strong opponents in regional tourney

By Hoang Nguyen   July 19, 2019 | 03:13 pm GMT+7
Vietnam futsal team (R) play China at an international tournament on October 21, 2017. Photo courtesy of Asian Football Confederation.

The second draw of the 2019 AFF Futsal Championship has put Vietnam in the same group with Australia, Malaysia and Indonesia.

In the initial draw for the group stage of the competition, Vietnam were supposed to clash against Thailand, Cambodia and Timor Leste in group A.

However the draw was held again after Asian Football Confederation (AFC) made some adjustments to its regulations and seedings.

The second draw puts Vietnam in the "group of death" with very strong opponents like Australia, Malaysia and Indonesia. While Australia is one of the top futsal teams in Asia, Malaysia and Indonesia are as strong as Vietnam. The other group saw Thailand, 14-time champion, grouped with much weaker teams like Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor Leste.

However, Vietnam will have the advantage of being the host of this year’s competition. All games will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from October 21 to 27. The top three teams of this tournament will get a spot in the Asian Futsal Championship 2020.

The AFF Futsal Championship was first held in 2001 and took place every two years until 2005 when it became an annual competition. Thailand is the most successful team in the tournament The best result that Vietnam has enjoyed is winning the silver medal in 2009 and 2012.

