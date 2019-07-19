Vietnam futsal team face tough opponents in regional tournament

In the initial draw for the group stage of the competition, Vietnam were in Group A with Thailand, Cambodia and Timor Leste in group A.

But after Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had some adjustments to the seeding and regulations, a second draw was taken. This time, Vietnam were put in a group with very strong opponents like Australia, Malaysia and Indonesia. While Australia is one of the top futsal team in Asia, Malaysia and Indonesia are as strong as Vietnam. The other group saw 14-time champions Thailand clashing much weaker teams like Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor Leste.

Vietnam will have an advantage as the host of this year’s competition. All games will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from October 21 to 27. Only the top three teams of this tournament will get a spot in the Asian Futsal Championship 2020.

The AFF Futsal Championship is one of the top futsal competitions in Asia. It was first held in 2001 and took place every two years until 2005 where it became an annual competition. Thailand is the most successful team in the tournament. The best results of Vietnam were silver medals in 2009 and 2012.