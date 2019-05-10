VnExpress International
Vietnam finishes second in Southeast Asian tennis tournament

By Nhan Dat   May 10, 2019 | 02:31 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese veteran Pham Minh Tuan and his teammates won second place at the 2019 Southeast Asia Invitational Tournament. Photo by VnExpress

Vietnam ended runner-up at a regional tennis tournament after losing 2-3 to Indonesia on Thursday.

The 2019 Southeast Asia Invitational Tournament closed on Thursday after a closely fought final between Vietnam and Indonesia.

Both teams didn’t have their best squads, missing star players like Ly Hoang Nam, the only Vietnamese in the ATP men’s tennis rankings (411), and Christopher Rungkat (77).

However, they made a match of it, winning the first two rounds to make it to the final.

In the decisive confrontation, Vietnam took the lead by winning the men’s singles and doubles matches.

But Indonesian players fought hard to win 3-2 by winning the women's singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles contests.

The 2019 Southeast Asia Invitational Tournament was held May 7 - 9, 2019 at the Kallang tennis center in Singapore.

Four teams competing were hosts Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Despite the absence of other strong teams in the region, the tournament was seen as a good opportunity for the Vietnamese team to assess their squad and get ready for upcoming tournaments, including the 2019 Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Zone Group III taking place from June 26 - 29, 2019 in Singapore.

After returning to Vietnam, the national team’s players will have around a week to prepare for the youth team and national team championships from May 15 - 22  in the southern Tay Ninh Province.

