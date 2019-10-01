Vietnam finishes first in regional online video game tourney

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, (PUBG), a competitive last-man-standing shooter online video game, held its regional tournament in Thailand on September 27-29. It attracted players from Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.

Vietnamese team Divine Esports finished in first place with 82 kills and 191 points after 15 rounds, far ahead of the runner-up Armory Gaming from Thailand, who had 71 kills and 173 points.

Final scoreboard of PUBG Southeast Asia Championship Phase 3. Photo courtesy of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

With its latest victory, Divine Esports is the first team to bag three championships in PUBG's Southeast Asia tournaments. The team won JIB PUBG SEA Championship Bangkok 2018 and PUBG SEA Championship Phase 1 earlier this year.

The team received prize money of $50,000.

The 3rd place was won by another team from Vietnam, Sky Gaming Daklak. The team will be the third team to join the two leading teams Divine Esports and Armory Gaming, champions in phase 1 and phase 2, to represent Southeast Asia on the international stage, the PUBG Global Championship 2019.

Nubboiz Ninja and Cerberus Esports, the other two representatives of Vietnam in the tournament, were ranked 10th and 12th at the recently concluded tournament. They won cash prizes of $1,000 each.

At the moment, Southeast Asia is the first region to have finalized three representatives to attend the world championship, which will take place in Oakland and Los Angeles, U.S. from November 8-24, with a total prize money of $2 million.