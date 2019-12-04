VnExpress International
SEA Games: Vietnamese swimmer sets new record as nation ups tally

By Lam Thoa, Duc Dong   December 4, 2019 | 09:52 pm GMT+7
Nguyen Huy Hoang competes in aquatics swimming men's 400m freestyle, setting a new SEA Games record for the discipline, in the Philippines, December 4, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Duong.

Teen swimmer Hoang set a new record as Vietnamese athletes won four gold, five silver and nine bronze medals on day 4.

Nguyen Huy Hoang, a 19-year-old swimmer from Quang Binh Province, set a new record in men’s 400m freestyle race with a time of 3 minutes and 49.08 seconds, beating the previous record of 3 minutes 50.56 seconds set by Malaysia's Sim Welson in 2017.

While Hoang had the slowest start with a 0.72 second reaction time and was not in the top 3, things changed at the 150m mark when he was 0.01 second faster than his Malaysian rival and finished first with a 0.47 second lead.

"This is my first gold medal and also the first gold medal for the national swimming team today. I hope this will boost the spirits of fellow team members," he said.

Nguyen Thi Anh Vien, nickednamed Vietnam's Little Mermaid, won another gold for Vietnam in the women's 200m individual medley by finishing in 2 minutes and 15.51 seconds, 1.33 seconds faster than silver medalist Permatahani Azzahra from Indonesia. This is Vien's 20th gold medal in the SEA Games.

Pham Thanh Bao and Le Nguyen Paul bagged two silver medals in the men's 100m breaststroke and 100m backstroke respectively. Le Thi Nguyen Thao collected a bronze in the women's 200m butterfly while Hoang Huy Phuong, Nguyen Huu Kim Son and Ngo Dinh Chuyen earned a bronze in the 4x200 freestyle relay.

In artistic gymnastics, Ding Phuong Thanh won two gold medals in the men's horizontal bar and parallel bars with scores of 13.767 and 14.800, respectively.

Le Thanh Tung got two bronze medals in the men's parallel bars and vault while Do Thi Van Anh and Tran Doan Quynh Nam each snatched a bronze medal in women's balance beam and floor exercise disciplines.

Pham Tuan Anh and Nguyen Thi Van won two silver medals in the men's weighlifting 73kg and women's weightlifting 71kg categories.

Lastly, Nguyen Nhu Hoa got a bronze in the women’s fencing individual epee discipline.

Vietnam stands second in the medals tally after the fourth day, with 93 medals, behind the host nation with 119 medals.

