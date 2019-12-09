SEA Games: Vietnam surpass gold target with 9th day haul

From left to right, Nguyen Viet Anh, Nguyen Che Thanh and Vuong Hoai An celebrate their SEA Games gold medal in the gymnastic aerobic trio on December 9. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

Their 9th day tally also included 18 silver and 7 bronze medals to keep Vietnam third in the medals table with a total of 251 including 79 golds, behind hosts Philippines and Thailand, who jumped to second place, while Indonesia slipped from second to fourth position.

Wrestlers did well in different weight classes. In the men's greco roman style, Nguyen Dinh Huy in 55 kg, Bui Tien Hai in 60 kg, Nguyen Ba Son in 77 kg and Nguyen Dinh Hieu 87 kg won four gold medals. Two silver medals were also won in the same style by Nguyen Cong Thanh and Duong Hong Phuc in the 63 kg and 72 kg respectively.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Thi Xuan won a gold in women's wrestling in the 50 kg category.

Vietnam’s aerobic gymnasts won gold medals in all three disciplines with Tran Ngoc Thuy Vi taking the individual gold with 21,200 points; Phan The Gia Hien and Bui Minh Phuong the mixed doubles with 20,900 points; and Nguyen Viet Anh, Vuong Hoai An and Nguyen Che Thanh in the trio event with 22,050 points.

Do Thanh Nhan won silver in the karatedo men's over 75 kg kumite final, losing to Thailand's Kangtong Teerawat. Bui Thi Thao got a bronze in the women's over 61 kg kumite. Giang Viet Anh, Pham Truong An and Sai Cong Nguyen got another bronze in the team kata event.

In boxing, Vietnam won the women’s flyweight gold thanks to Nguyen Thi Tam. The team clinched four silver medals from Do Nha Uyen in women's bantamweight, followed by Nguyen Van Duong, Nguyen Van Hai and Truong Dinh Hoang in men's bantamweight, light welterweight and light heavyweight respectively.

Pham Ba Hoi beat Balangui Jomar of the Philippines in the kickboxing low kick below 54 kg category to win another gold for Vietnam.

Vo Xuan Vinh got a silver in the men's 20 km walking race, losing gold to Hendro from Indonesia.

Vietnam's national archery team won two silver and a bronze medal on the ninth day. Nguyen Van Day, Nguyen Tien Cuong and Thach Phi Hung conceded gold to the Malaysian team in the men's team compound final. Chau Kieu Oang, Le Phuong Thao and Nguyen Tuong Vy won a bronze in the same event defeating the host nation team with a score of 217 points.

Swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien won a silver in the women's 800 m freestyle race, with the gold going to Singapore's Gan Chinh Hwee.

Nguyen Van Lai missed out on a gold medal in the men’s 5,000 m race by 1.27 seconds, finishing his run in 14 minutes 32.42 seconds behind Thailand's Tuntivate Kieran.

The national women's volleyball team lost all three games against in the final against Thailand to finish with a silver.

In e-sports, newly added to this year’s SEA Games, Vietnam team finished with a bronze in Arena of Valor.