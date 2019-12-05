SEA Games: Vietnam stays second with 14 medals on day 5

Swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines, December 5, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Duong.

In pencak silat standing, Tran Thi Them won a gold medal in the women’s 50-55 kg category. Her teammate, Nguyen Dinh Tuan, won a silver in the same category for men, conceding gold to Singapore’s Muhammad Hazim. Pham Thi Tuoi and Nguyen Ngoc Toan won bronzes in the women’s 45-50 kg category and men’s 60-65 kg.

In swimming, Nguyen Huy Hoang broke the second tournament record this year in the 1500 m freestyle race, bettering his own 2017 time at 14 minutes 58.14 seconds.

Another swimmer, Tran Hung Nguyen, making his SEA Games debut, won gold medal in the men’s 200 m individual medley with a time of 2 minutes 2.56 seconds.

Nguyen Thi Anh Vien, nicknamed Vietnam’s Little Mermaid, won silver in the women’s 50m backstroke at 29.26 seconds, losing to Singapore’s Elena Peterson.

Nguyen Huu Kim Son bagged a bronze medal in the men’s 1500 m freestyle swimming contest with a time of 15 minutes 18.87 seconds.

In the men’s petanque triples, Ly My Van, Ly Ngoc Tai, and Ngo Ron won the bronze after losing to Malaysia in the semi-final.

In fencing, Nguyen Tien Nhat beat Malaysia’s Koh I Jie to win a gold medal in the men’s individual épée discipline, while his teammate, Nguyen Phuoc Den, took the bronze.

In judo, Nguyen Tan Cong won a silver medal in the men’s 73 kg category after losing one point to his opponent, Indonesia’s Apriyadi Iksan, while Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy got a bronze in the women’s 52kg category.

In sepak takraw, the Vietnamese team finished with a bronze in men’s doubles event.

The 14 medals on day five took Vietnam’s tally to 107, including 31 golds, keeping its second place behind the hosts, the Philippines, who have 142. Following close behind is Indonesia with 102 medals.