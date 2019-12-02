VnExpress International
SEA Games: Vietnam adds five gold, historic basketball bronze

By Lam Thoa, Duc Dong   December 2, 2019 | 08:05 pm GMT+7
Nguyen Thi Thuy wins a silver medal in the women's weightlifting 55 kg category. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

Vietnam won five gold medals and a historic bronze in basketball on the second day of the SEA Games held in the Philippines.

Le Duc Dong, Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Bui Minh Quan, Vu Ngoc Son and Nguyen Thi Lan dominated different weight classes in both men’s and women’s kurash wrestling contests to win five gold medals for Vietnam Monday.

In the basketball team of three (3x3), Vietnam defeated Thailand 21-17 to win the bronze, marking the country’s medal debut in this sport at the SEA Games.

Vietnam’s national arnis (Filipino martial arts) team bagged three silver medals, thanks to Vuong Thanh Tung in welterweight, Nguyen Duc Tri in featherweight and Van Cong Quoc in bantamweight categories. Vu Duc Hung won a bronze in the lightweight category.

Nguyen Thi Phuong Trinh completed her duathlon (running, cycling and running) race in two hours 14 minutes and 20 seconds, behind gold medalist Monica Torres of the Philippines (2:8:44) and silver medalist Sonsem Pareeya of Thailand (2:11:18). Vietnam was participating in this sport for the first time.

In weighlifting, Thach Kim Tuan lifted a total weight of 304 kg, but handed over the first place to Indonesia's Eko Irawan who lifted 309 kg. Nguyen Thi Thuy won silver medal in the women's 55 kg category by lifting a total of 197 kg, while Ngo Thi Quyen earned a bronze in the women's 49 kg category by lifting a total weight of 172 kilograms.

Martial artist Pham Quoc Khanh did not impress the judges enough in wushu and finished in third place in the taolu nandao/nangun discipline. He won gold medals in previous SEA Games editions in 2009 and 2013.

Vietnam had wrapped up Sunday, the first day of SEA Games 2019, with 10 gold, 13 silver and nine bronze medals in different disciplines including dancesport and cycling.

Tags: Vietnam SEA Games 30 SEA Games 2019 athletes weighlifting kurash basketball
 
