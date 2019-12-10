VnExpress International
Sports

SEA Games football final: Millions agog as moment of reckoning nears

By Staff reporters   December 10, 2019 | 06:27 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese football fans are beside themselves with excitement and expectation as their U22 men's team aim to make SEA Games history.

Cổ động viên ở Nhà hát lớn Hà Nội ăn mừng bàn thắng của Văn Hậu
 
 

A fan leaps for joy in Hanois Hoan Kiem District after Vietnam scores the first goal in the SEA Games final against Indonesia. Photo by VnExpress/Dinh Tung.

Fans dress up to cheer up the Vietnam team at Nguyen Hue Street. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

A fan dresses up to cheer up the Vietnam team at Nguyen Hue Street. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

Ecleland, an American tourist, is supporting Vietnam on Bui Vien Street, a backpacker hangout in HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

A fan at HCMCs Nguyen Hue Street. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

An ardent fan uses a stainless steel tray as a gong on Nguyen Hue Street in HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.
A big crowd of fans at the Hanoi Medical University in Hanois Dong Da District. They have covered the schools football field with a gigantic national flag. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

CĐV làm nóng không khí trước trận chung kết
 
 

SEA Games football final: Millions agog as moment of reckoning nears

Fans gather at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

A foreigner supports the Vietnam team at Nguyen Hue Street. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

Vietnam will play Indonesia in the final of the SEA Games men's football tournament in the Philippines today at 7 p.m. (Hanoi time). The match will be reported live.

Nearly two hours before the game, thousands of fans wearing colorful wigs, headbands and red T-shirts with the golden star have gathered at Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in downtown HCMC to watch the game live on huge screens. Streets surrounding Nguyen Hue are lined with stalls selling vuvuzela plastics horns, headbands and flags. 

Vendor Nguyen Thu Ha, 50, said she has been in position since two in the afternoon and believes the Vietnamese team will be crowned champions. 

Le Thai Son, a 28-year-old fan, said he and a group of 12 other supporters will say on Nguyen Hue Street throughout the match to support the Vietnamese team. "I bet Vietnam will beat Indonesia 2-0," he said. 

At the Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Primary School in HCMC's Go Vap District, more than 200 students dressed in the  red T-shirts with the golden star have gathered to support their football heroes.

Students at Nguyen Thi Minh Khai primary school in HCMCs Go Vap District show support the Vietnamese U22 mens football team. Photo by VnExpress/Kim Phuong

Vietnam have never won a gold medal in men's football at the SEA Games, and this is the first time in ten years that they have made it to the final.

Vietnam topped their group in emphatic fashion, fighting from 0-2 down in their last group-stage match against arch rivals Thailand on December 5. The defending champions were knocked out of the tournament and Vietnam beat Cambodia 4-0 in the semifinals to enter the finals.

Last night and this morning, thousands of Vietnamese flew to the Philippines on one-day tours to support their team in the final match.

