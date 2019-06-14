World’s biggest mixed martial arts tournament to come to Vietnam

Australian-Vietnamese Martin Nguyen, the holder of two ONE Championship belts in a match. Photo courtesy of ONE Championship.

ONE Championship chairman Chatri Sityodtong revealed this information at a recent press conference. "ONE will organize its first event in Vietnam on September 6 called ONE: Immortal Triumph. This is the right time for ONE Championship to come to Vietnam. As the leader of the world’s largest mixed martial arts organization, I would like to showcase the true essence of martial arts through its deep-rooted values. "

He also talked about his expectations for Vietnam in the future.

"Vietnam has a rich culture and history of martial arts. We believe that in the near future a Vietnamese champion will emerge in ONE Championship,"

"We want the world to see Vietnam’s greatness. Ho Chi Minh City is only our first step. ONE will expand to other cities in Vietnam because this is a potential market not just for sports but also others."

The details of the tournament will be announced two months before it starts.

ONE Championship is the world’s largest martial art organization whose tournaments have been broadcast in 138 countries.

Last month Hong Kong’s caged MMA competition JUST MMA had to cancel plans to hold its first ever event in Ho Chi Minh City due to licensing issues. It was supposed to have started on June 15.