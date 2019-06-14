VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Other sports

World’s biggest mixed martial arts tournament to come to Vietnam

By Hoang Nguyen   June 14, 2019 | 11:53 am GMT+7
World’s biggest mixed martial arts tournament to come to Vietnam
Australian-Vietnamese Martin Nguyen, the holder of two ONE Championship belts in a match. Photo courtesy of ONE Championship.

The Singapore-based MMA tournament ONE Championship will hold its first ever event in Ho Chi Minh City next September.

ONE Championship chairman Chatri Sityodtong revealed this information at a recent press conference. "ONE will organize its first event in Vietnam on September 6 called ONE: Immortal Triumph. This is the right time for ONE Championship to come to Vietnam. As the leader of the world’s largest mixed martial arts organization, I would like to showcase the true essence of martial arts through its deep-rooted values. "

He also talked about his expectations for Vietnam in the future.

"Vietnam has a rich culture and history of martial arts. We believe that in the near future a Vietnamese champion will emerge in ONE Championship,"

"We want the world to see Vietnam’s greatness. Ho Chi Minh City is only our first step. ONE will expand to other cities in Vietnam because this is a potential market not just for sports but also others."

The details of the tournament will be announced two months before it starts.

ONE Championship is the world’s largest martial art organization whose tournaments have been broadcast in 138 countries.

Last month Hong Kong’s caged MMA competition JUST MMA had to cancel plans to hold its first ever event in Ho Chi Minh City due to licensing issues. It was supposed to have started on June 15.

Related News:
Tags: MMA mixed martial arts ONE Championship Vietnam
 
Read more
Major mixed martial arts events to make Vietnam debut

Major mixed martial arts events to make Vietnam debut

Top chess tourney in Vietnam gets underway with 300 contestants

Top chess tourney in Vietnam gets underway with 300 contestants

Vietnamese weightlifting world champ faces 8-year doping ban

Vietnamese weightlifting world champ faces 8-year doping ban

Vietnamese mixed martial arts fighter wins first ONE Championship match

Vietnamese mixed martial arts fighter wins first ONE Championship match

Vietnamese tennis ace remains sole country rep in ATP ranking

Vietnamese tennis ace remains sole country rep in ATP ranking

Vietnam to host League of Legends e-sports tournament

Vietnam to host League of Legends e-sports tournament

Vietnam gets a good taste of extreme football

Vietnam gets a good taste of extreme football

 
go to top