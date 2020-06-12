VnExpress Marathon offers discounts across all distances

Participants at VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon 2019.

The after-rebate prices for VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight tickets start at VND408,000 ($17.6). For VnExpress Marathon Hue and VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon, tickets are priced from VND340,000 ($14.7).

Races Hanoi Midnight Hue Quy Nhon Date Midnight of August 22 September 6 July 26 Ticket closing date July 22 August 5 June 22 5 km VND408,000 VND340,000 VND340,000 10 km VND816,000 VND680,000 VND680,000 21 km VND969,000 VND816,000 VND816,000 42 km VND1,122,000 VND935,000 VND935,000

All VnExpress Marathon events, organized by VnExpress, this year were rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the runner community remains keen as always to participate, with many returning to the track straight after Vietnam eased its social distancing restrictions.

Of the three races, VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon will occur the earliest on July 26. The route last year started on Xuan Dieu Street, which runs along the shore. This year, the starting point will be set up right in front of the Nguyen Sinh Sac and Nguyen Tat Thanh monuments.

Boasting the quiet beauty of nocturnal Hanoi, VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight, which is set to take place on August 22, will show the capital city in its autumn splendor. Iconic "check-in" spots will include the Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake, the Old Quarter, Thanh Nien Street and Phan Dinh Phung Street.

Taking place on September 6, VnExpress Marathon Hue will lead participants along the ancient roads of the former imperial town of Hue, skirting the Huong River.

Find more information and check the route here.