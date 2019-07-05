VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Other sports

Vietnam’s Khoi wins Asian junior rapid chess title

By Hoang Nguyen   July 5, 2019 | 11:39 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s Khoi wins Asian junior rapid chess title
Nguyen Anh Khoi is having great form at youth chess tournaments. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Nguyen Anh Khoi has put up a terrific display at the Asian Junior Chess Championship, winning the rapid title with a round to spare.

The fourth seed, who has a rapid Elo rating of 2168, won the first six games including against Indonesian top seed Priasmoro Novendra (Elo 2263).

In the last and seventh game Khoi he agreed to a quick draw with India’s Raghunandan Srihari to finish the tournament with 6.5 points. He gains 30 Elo points.

Khoi enters the standard chess competition as the top seed with an Elo rating of 2516.

Last month he won two individual and two team gold medals in the U20 division at the 2019 ASEAN Age-Group Chess Championships in Mandalay, Myanmar.

The 2019 Asian Junior (Open and Girls) Chess Championship is taking place in Solo, Indonesia, from July 1 to 8, and features three categories, rapid, blitz and standard chess.

It has attracted 34 boys and 36 girls from Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Related News:
Tags: chess Vietnam prodigy championship title youth rapid chess blitz
 
Read more
World’s biggest mixed martial arts tournament to come to Vietnam

World’s biggest mixed martial arts tournament to come to Vietnam

Major mixed martial arts events to make Vietnam debut

Major mixed martial arts events to make Vietnam debut

Top chess tourney in Vietnam gets underway with 300 contestants

Top chess tourney in Vietnam gets underway with 300 contestants

Vietnamese weightlifting world champ faces 8-year doping ban

Vietnamese weightlifting world champ faces 8-year doping ban

Vietnamese mixed martial arts fighter wins first ONE Championship match

Vietnamese mixed martial arts fighter wins first ONE Championship match

Vietnamese tennis ace remains sole country rep in ATP ranking

Vietnamese tennis ace remains sole country rep in ATP ranking

Vietnam to host League of Legends e-sports tournament

Vietnam to host League of Legends e-sports tournament

 
go to top