Vietnam badminton ace wins title in Nigeria

By Xuan Binh   July 28, 2019 | 08:56 pm GMT+7
Nguyen Tien Minh continues to be the number one badminton player of Vietnam at the age of 36. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Nguyen Tien Minh won the Lagos International Classics 2019 title Saturday, defeating Israeli Misha Zilberman in the final.

Minh beat Ziberman, ranked 44th in the world, in straight sets, 21-18 and 25-23.

On the way to the final, Zilberman had only dropped one set in the opening round, and won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches comfortably. Meanwhile, second seeded Tien Minh was forced to the third set twice and his victories were hard-fought affairs.

The world number 59 beat Rahul (181), Pratap Singh (114), Mohmed Misbun (249) and Teck Zhi Soo (70) to reach the final.

This is the third international title that Tien Minh has won so far this year, following consecutive International Series triumphs in New Zealand three months ago. He also won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in Wuhan, China.

At 36, Minh, a former world number four, remains Vietnam’s top player. He won a bronze medal at the 2013 World Badminton Championship.

