VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Other sports

Swimmer breaks SEA Games record at youth tournament

By Hoang Nguyen   July 16, 2020 | 04:33 pm GMT+7
Swimmer breaks SEA Games record at youth tournament
Tran Hung Nguyen won his first SEA Games gold in December 5, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Duong.

Tran Hung Nguyen broke a SEA Games record at National Youth Swimming Tournament on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old swimmer retained his high form heading into the competition, scooping gold in the 400 m freestyle category.

With a finishing time of four minutes and 20.63 seconds, Nguyen broke the tournament’s previous record set by Nguyen Huu Kim Son (four minutes and 21.76 seconds).

With this result, he also broke the Southeast Asian record in the same category, set by Nguyen himself at SEA Games 30 last year (four minutes and 20.65 seconds).

At SEA Games 30 held in the Philippines, Nguyen clinched two gold medals in the 200 m and 400 m freestyle categories at 16 years of age. With four minutes and 20.65 seconds, he broke the Southeast Asian record set by Kim Son during SEA Games 28 in Malaysia (four minutes and 22.12 seconds).

The national youth swimming tournament is held in Da Nang from July 10-20, with the participation of over 400 athletes from 34 cities and provinces.

Related News:

Tags:

swimming

tournament

SEA Games

records

freestyle

Vietnam

 

Read more

Beach hub gets make-over ahead of VnExpress Marathon

Beach hub gets make-over ahead of VnExpress Marathon

VnExpress Marathon offers discounts across all distances

VnExpress Marathon offers discounts across all distances

Foreign dribblers to benefit from Vietnam pro basketball league revamp

Foreign dribblers to benefit from Vietnam pro basketball league revamp

Vietnam are Asian pencak silat champs again

Vietnam are Asian pencak silat champs again

VnExpress Marathon to become an annual event in central Vietnam

VnExpress Marathon to become an annual event in central Vietnam

Vietnam win two golds at World Muay Thai Championships

Vietnam win two golds at World Muay Thai Championships

Vietnam badminton ace wins title in Nigeria

Vietnam badminton ace wins title in Nigeria

Vietnamese chess grandmaster wins US tourney

Vietnamese chess grandmaster wins US tourney

 
go to top