Swimmer breaks SEA Games record at youth tournament

Tran Hung Nguyen won his first SEA Games gold in December 5, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Duong.

The 17-year-old swimmer retained his high form heading into the competition, scooping gold in the 400 m freestyle category.

With a finishing time of four minutes and 20.63 seconds, Nguyen broke the tournament’s previous record set by Nguyen Huu Kim Son (four minutes and 21.76 seconds).

With this result, he also broke the Southeast Asian record in the same category, set by Nguyen himself at SEA Games 30 last year (four minutes and 20.65 seconds).

At SEA Games 30 held in the Philippines, Nguyen clinched two gold medals in the 200 m and 400 m freestyle categories at 16 years of age. With four minutes and 20.65 seconds, he broke the Southeast Asian record set by Kim Son during SEA Games 28 in Malaysia (four minutes and 22.12 seconds).

The national youth swimming tournament is held in Da Nang from July 10-20, with the participation of over 400 athletes from 34 cities and provinces.